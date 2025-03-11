Dak Lak commemorates 50th anniversary of Buon Ma Thuot Victory

A ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Buon Ma Thuot Victory and the liberation of Dak Lak Province (March 10, 1975 – March 10, 2025) was held in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak last night.

The Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Dak Lak Province yesterday held a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Buon Ma Thuot Victory and the liberation of Dak Lak Province (March 10, 1975 – March 10, 2025).

The solemn ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and Deputy Defense Minister General Nguyen Tan Cuong along with other high-ranking officials.

A performance at the street festival celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Buon Ma Thuot Victory and the liberation of Dak Lak Province (March 10, 1975 – March 10, 2025). (Photo: VNA)

In his speech at the ceremony, Secretary of the Dak Lak Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Dinh Trung informed that 50 years ago, the Politburo and the Central Military Commission had delivered a decisive blow by launching the Central Highlands campaign to liberate provinces in the region and create a new strategic advantage in the Southern battlefield. Buon Ma Thuot was chosen as the primary target of the campaign.

In early February 1975, the Dak Lak Provincial Party Committee had been briefed on the decision.

At around 2 a.m. on March 10, 1975, the Command of the Central Highlands campaign ordered a simultaneous attack for an all-out assault from all directions to Buon Ma Thuot Town. By 10:00 a.m. on March 11, 1975, Vietnamese forces had seized control of the 23rd Division headquarters and completely liberated Buon Ma Thuot Town.

The great and comprehensive victory of the Buon Ma Thuot battle had created a strategic breakthrough, establishing new advantages in position and strength. That had provided the foundation for the Party to lead and direct battlefield operations, seized the opportunity, mobilized all forces and launched the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign toward the liberation of the South and the reunification of the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha was on behalf of the Party and State leadership to praise the efforts and achievements of the Dak Lak Provincial Party Committee, government and people of all ethnic groups in the province, particularly in Buon Ma Thuot City for their contributions both during the national liberation struggle and in recent times.

Last night, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha also attended the opening ceremony of the ninth Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival 2025.

Related News Vibrant, bustling street festival celebrates 9th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival longform

By Mai Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong