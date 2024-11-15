Da Nang welcomes nearly 2,000 int'l cruise passengers

The Dutch-flagged cruise ship Noordam docked at Tien Sa port in Da Nang on November 15, bringing nearly 2,000 international visitors to explore the central city.

During their stay, tourists from Europe and the Americas are set to visit iconic attractions such as the APEC park, the museum of Cham sculpture, Han market, Marble mountains, and beaches.

The Noordam is on its way from Hong Kong (China) to Singapore, with scheduled stops in four Vietnamese destinations of Ha Long in northeastern province of Quang Ninh, Da Nang, Nha Trang in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, and Ho Chi Minh City in the south. The ship is set to leave Da Nang at 11 p.m. the same day to continue its journey.

Cruise tourism typically peaks from the last months of a year to April of the following, with passengers often seeking cultural experiences, sightseeing, and local souvenir shopping.

Earlier, on November 11, Da Nang hosted the Blue Dream Melody cruise ship with nearly 600 Chinese tourists onboard. The vessel is expected to revisit the city on November 19.

In the first nine months of this year, the economic hub recorded approximately 8.67 million overnight stays, an annual increase of 33 percent. By the end of 2024, it anticipates the figures to hit 10.3 million and 39 percent, respectively, with international arrivals estimated at 4.2 million.

Da Nang aims to accommodate over 10.5 million overnight visitors in 2025, up 6 percent year-on-year.

