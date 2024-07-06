Da Nang, Japan promote human resource cooperation

“Da Nang - Japan Meeting” conference themed "Prospects for Cooperation after the two countries upgrade their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World” was held in Da Nang City on July 5.

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People's Committee Tran Chi Cuong said that Japan is one of the potential markets of Da Nang City. The conference is an opportunity to strengthen cooperation and attract investment in the fields of high-tech industry, digital technology, green technology, information technology, electronics, microchips, and semiconductors. It also aims to promote human resource cooperation between Da Nang City and Japanese partners.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, many investors and experts discussed cooperation opportunities, investment trends in priority sectors, and human resource promotion cooperation between Da Nang and Japan.

The conference is part of the Vietnam - Japan Festival 2024 promoting the bilateral cooperative relationship between the two countries, and between Da Nang and Japanese localities. It was opened in the central coastal city on July 4-7.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh