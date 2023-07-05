Da Nang expected to lure thousands of tourists via summer festival this year

The Department of Tourism of Da Nang City yesterday held a press conference to officially announce the program series of the Enjoy Danang Summer Festival in 2023 entitled Wow Da Nang.

The festival is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 1 with 11 special activities such as a music festival by night with the participation of more than 5,000 visitors, the Vietnam International Food Festival with a scale of over 50 cuisine stalls from provinces and cities across the country and foreign countries, artistic kite-flying performance, zumba flash mob and flash mob bikini performances, Da Nang Open Paragliding Championship and travel promotion programs and so on.

At the press conference, Vice Chairwoman of Da Nang City People's Committee Ngo Thi Kim Yen said that the tourism activities of Da Nang City have gradually recovered and developed strongly thanks to tourism promotion events and festivals such as Asian Film Festival, Hai Chau village communal house festival and Hoa Bac tourism week, contributing to attracting numerous domestic and international tourists to the Central coastal city in the first six months of the year.

In the first six months of 2023, Da Nang City welcomed and served about 3.5 million visitors, reaching 89 percent of the plan in 2023, including around 930,000 international visitors and 2.58 million domestic travelers.

The Central coastal city has earned VND6,231 billion (US$263 million) in revenue from accommodation and travel services, up 99 percent over the same period in 2022.

According to Vice Chairwoman of Da Nang City People's Committee Ngo Thi Kim Yen, Da Nang City identified the “Enjoy Danang Summer 2023” festival program as the city’s typical and unique cultural, tourism event that will be held annually to bring new tourism products and attract domestic and international tourists.