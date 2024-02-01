Da Nang City opens Spring Newspaper Festival

The 2024 Spring Newspaper Festival and an exhibition of photographic works for the Lunar New Year celebration were opened at the Da Nang General Science Library in Da Nang City this morning.

The 2024 Spring Newspaper Festival is opened in Da Nang City this morning. (Photo: Xuan Quynh)

Accordingly, the Da Nang General Science Library in collaboration with the Journalists Association of Da Nang City and the Da Nang City Photography Club hosted the 2024 Spring Newspaper Festival themed “Press and Reading Culture” along with an exhibition featuring the information materials and photographic works to welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year.

250 publications of Centrally-run newspapers and 63 local newspapers and 200 specialized books are displayed at the festival. (Photo: Xuan Quynh)

This year, the organizing board will showcase 250 publications of Centrally-run newspapers and 63 local newspapers and 200 specialized books celebrating the 94th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam together with 50 photography works with the “Da Nang Colors” theme.

The activity is to honor the achievements of the publication sector, journalism and photography works via special sub-publications of newspapers for the Tet holiday as well as a display of new and featured photography masterpieces about Da Nang City.

The Spring Newspaper Festival is an annual activity of the Da Nang General Science Library and Journalists Association of Da Nang City to honor the reading culture in the first days of the new year.

Additionally, the event contributes to joining hands with Da Nang City to respond to activities of "Celebrating the Party, celebrating spring", creating a joyful and exciting atmosphere and heading to the 94th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 – 2024).

The 2024 Spring Newspaper Festival and a display of photographic works will last until February 18 (the ninth day of the first lunar month of 2024).

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong