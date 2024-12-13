The flower city of Da Lat in the Central Highlands of Lam Dong tops the list of the most-searched destinations by Vietnamese tourists for the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival 2025.

Da Lat tops list of most searched destinations for upcoming Lunar New Year. (Photo: SGGP)

The world’s leading online travel platform, Booking.com, has just announced a list of the top-searched domestic destinations by Vietnamese tourists for Tet holidays. Da Lat continues to top the list of most popular domestic destinations, with a search growth rate of up to 300 percent compared to the previous year.

In addition, the most-searched destinations also include coastal destinations like Nha Trang and Phu Quoc that attract a large number of visitors who enjoy the beach and water sports. Major cities such as Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hanoi continue to hold important positions due to their rich history, vibrant culture, and diverse cuisine.

Meanwhile, the coastal city of Vung Tau offers visitors a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere, while Hoi An and Sa Pa are ideal choices for those who want to explore cultural heritage and enjoy scenic beauty.

In addition, Vietnamese travelers are also interested in international destinations, such as Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand, Tokyo in Japan, South Korea’s Seoul, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Ubud in Indonesia, Dubai and Hong Kong (China).

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh