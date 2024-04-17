Da Lat, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Hoi An most searched for upcoming holiday

According to Booking.com's research, domestic and international tourist destinations with mild climates have been the most searched by Vietnamese travelers for the upcoming public holiday on April 30 and May 1.

Based on Booking.com’s recent search data in the period from March 17 to April 6, 75 percent of Vietnamese tourists looked for information about cool tourist destinations to book rooms for the five-day break, falling from April 27 to May 1 to escape from the ongoing intense heat.

With a mild and chilling climate, Da Lat is among the top most-searched domestic tourist destinations by Vietnamese travelers.

Da Lat is among the top most-searched domestic destinations by travelers for the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day, followed by Da Nang, Nha Trang, Vung Tau, Hoi An, Phan Thiet and Mui Ne.

Varun Grover, Country Director for Vietnam at Booking.com shared that Da Lat, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Hoi An, Ho Chi Minh City and Phan Thiet are the most searched domestic destinations by Vietnamese travelers for the public holiday, from April 26 to May 1.

Not only domestic destinations but also cities in the Asia-Pacific region have attracted significant attention from Vietnamese tourists like Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, Seoul (RoK), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Tokyo (Japan).

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong