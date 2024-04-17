Travel

Da Lat, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Hoi An most searched for upcoming holiday

SGGPO

According to Booking.com's research, domestic and international tourist destinations with mild climates have been the most searched by Vietnamese travelers for the upcoming public holiday on April 30 and May 1.

Based on Booking.com’s recent search data in the period from March 17 to April 6, 75 percent of Vietnamese tourists looked for information about cool tourist destinations to book rooms for the five-day break, falling from April 27 to May 1 to escape from the ongoing intense heat.

da-lat-3393.jpg.jpg
With a mild and chilling climate, Da Lat is among the top most-searched domestic tourist destinations by Vietnamese travelers.

Da Lat is among the top most-searched domestic destinations by travelers for the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day, followed by Da Nang, Nha Trang, Vung Tau, Hoi An, Phan Thiet and Mui Ne.

Varun Grover, Country Director for Vietnam at Booking.com shared that Da Lat, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Hoi An, Ho Chi Minh City and Phan Thiet are the most searched domestic destinations by Vietnamese travelers for the public holiday, from April 26 to May 1.

Not only domestic destinations but also cities in the Asia-Pacific region have attracted significant attention from Vietnamese tourists like Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, Seoul (RoK), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Tokyo (Japan).

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnamese tourists upcoming public holidays Da Lat Booking.com's research most searched domestic tourist destinations

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn