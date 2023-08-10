Da Lat conducts safety checks of building works on cliffs, slopes

The People’s Committee of Da Lat City in the central highland province of Lam Dong has directed wards to establish mission teams to urgently inspect and evaluate the safety and stability of construction works located on cliffs, slopes, and streams and put at risk of landslide.

The People’s Committee of the city previously set four working delegations led by Chairman and Vice Chairpersons to check and inspect natural disaster prevention and control activities, construction orders, and land management in 16 wards and communes.

Accommodation facilities, restaurants, top check-in places, and popular spots for cloud hunting located on slopes are asked to meet safety requirements and business conditions in accordance with new regulations to be allowed to operate.

Heads of the units that do not comply with requirements of disaster prevention causing loss of life and property will be asked to suspend work and make a report on their self-assessment of work and responsibilities.

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper previously reflected that Da Lat City currently has many areas facing landslide risk threatening building works.