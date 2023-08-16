SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Culinary, art festival for young people to be held in October

SGGPO
The “Taste of Saigon” program featuring culinary and art activities will be held for the first time at the Reunification Palace in HCMC on October 8-10.
Culinary, art festival for young people to be held in October ảnh 1

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The first edition of the event themed “Set the Vibes” is expected to be one of the much-awaited programs for young people in the city in October.

“Taste of Saigon” will attract 55 display booths of domestic and foreign various culinary and art brands, including the participation of diplomatic missions in Vietnam, such as the US, France, Italy, India, and Japan.

There will be a children’s painting contest called “Draw your dream”, and cocktail and pizza-making competitions. 50 percent of the earnings from the event and 20 percent from the painting contest will be donated to community activities.

The program’s organizer, artLIVE, expected the “Taste of Saigon” will become an annual event.

Culinary, art festival for young people to be held in October ảnh 2

The “Taste of Saigon” program featuring culinary and art activities will be held for the first time at the Reunification Palace in HCMC on October 8-10.
Culinary, art festival for young people to be held in October ảnh 3

Design of a display booth in the event
By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

culinary art festival Taste of Saigon

Other news

Photo Gallery

Homeland dish reaching out to world

Lac Lam rice paper cake of Don Duong District in the central highlands province of Lam Dong was introduced to Xuan Hoa Village in the northern province of Bac Ninh nearly 70 years ago.