Culinary, art festival for young people to be held in October

The “Taste of Saigon” program featuring culinary and art activities will be held for the first time at the Reunification Palace in HCMC on October 8-10.

The first edition of the event themed “Set the Vibes” is expected to be one of the much-awaited programs for young people in the city in October.

“Taste of Saigon” will attract 55 display booths of domestic and foreign various culinary and art brands, including the participation of diplomatic missions in Vietnam, such as the US, France, Italy, India, and Japan.

There will be a children’s painting contest called “Draw your dream”, and cocktail and pizza-making competitions. 50 percent of the earnings from the event and 20 percent from the painting contest will be donated to community activities.

The program’s organizer, artLIVE, expected the “Taste of Saigon” will become an annual event.