Cruise ship brings 1,700 international tourists to Da Nang

Cruise ship Resorts World One, operated by Saigontourist Travel Service Co., Ltd.’s branch in Da Nang, on October 4 brought over 1,700 international tourists to the central coastal city.

The holidaymakers, including those from the UK, Canada, and Malaysia, are scheduled to visit famous destinations in Da Nang like Ba Na Hills, Son Tra Peninsula, Linh Ung Pagoda, Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains) and Museum of Cham Sculpture, as well as some others in the neighboring province of Quang Nam, including UNESCO-recognised Hoi An ancient city and My Son Sanctuary.

The Da Nang Department of Tourism has sent documents to relevant agencies, asking them to coordinate in ensuring security and safety for the visitors during their trip in the city.

Statistics showed that in the first nine months of this year, Da Nang welcomed more than 5.8 million visitors, a 2.1-fold rise from the figure recorded in the same period last year, of them 1.6 million are foreigners, a 5.9-fold increase.

The city earned some VND17.37 trillion (US$710.86 million) from the sector during the reviewed period, up 38.3 percent.

To boost local tourism, Da Nang has stepped up promotion activities in such promising markets as India and the Republic of Korea (RoK), and improved service quality by installing a QR Code system at various tourist sites and airports to assess the satisfaction of visitors.