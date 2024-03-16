Country’s largest-ever int’l watercolour painting exhibition held in Hanoi

An international watercolor painting exhibition, which is regarded as the largest-ever event of its kind in the country, themed "Colors of Culture" opened at Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi on March 16.

An artwork displaying in the exhibition

The display presents to painting lovers more than 200 artworks that were selected from 465 pictures of 60 artists from 22 countries and territories, including Poland, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and France. The exhibits honor the beauty of natural landscapes, cultures, and people.

At the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the Center for Van Mieu–Quoc Tu Giam Cultural and Scientific Activities Le Xuan Kieu said that the watercolor painting exhibition is a meaningful cultural and artistic activity to promote the spiritual and cultural values of the community, contributing to developing the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) into a creative space. The center always prioritizes diversifying cultural activities at the historical site to better serve domestic and international visitors.

On this occasion, the Hanoi-Ninh Binh art tour of painting promoting the images, culture, heritage and tourism of Vietnam to international friends will be held

The international watercolor painting exhibition will take place on March 16-26.

Artist Hoang Trung Dung attend the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh