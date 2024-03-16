Culture/art

Country’s largest-ever int’l watercolour painting exhibition held in Hanoi

SGGPO

An international watercolor painting exhibition, which is regarded as the largest-ever event of its kind in the country, themed "Colors of Culture" opened at Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi on March 16.

431950937-807705668061804-1777029333791387294-n-5647jpg-1986.jpg
An artwork displaying in the exhibition

The display presents to painting lovers more than 200 artworks that were selected from 465 pictures of 60 artists from 22 countries and territories, including Poland, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and France. The exhibits honor the beauty of natural landscapes, cultures, and people.

431997502-807705581395146-8214462286096031985-n-8969jpg-4364.jpg
At the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the Center for Van Mieu–Quoc Tu Giam Cultural and Scientific Activities Le Xuan Kieu said that the watercolor painting exhibition is a meaningful cultural and artistic activity to promote the spiritual and cultural values of the community, contributing to developing the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) into a creative space. The center always prioritizes diversifying cultural activities at the historical site to better serve domestic and international visitors.

On this occasion, the Hanoi-Ninh Binh art tour of painting promoting the images, culture, heritage and tourism of Vietnam to international friends will be held

The international watercolor painting exhibition will take place on March 16-26.

khai-mac-trien-lam-tranh-mau-nuoc-lon-nhat-tai-viet-nam-20240316142104-9875jpg-1872.jpg
Artist Hoang Trung Dung attend the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)
431988049-807705664728471-2926976145119165649-n-864jpg-3941.jpg
432023869-807705691395135-7515067085429925702-n-8893jpg-6089.jpg
431984058-807705661395138-3955180698949111033-n-7560jpg-8512.jpg
By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

international watercolor painting exhibition Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) Colors of Culture

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn