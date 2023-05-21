Costa Serena cruise ship arrives Phu Quoc Island

Costa Serena, the Italian- flagged passenger cruise ship has just docked at the West of Phu Quoc Island at Duong Dong International Wharf in Kien Giang Province.

Director of the Department of Tourism of Kien Giang Province Bui Quoc Thai said that the five-star cruise ship carried 2,600 passengers and around 1,000 crew members who are citizens of Thailand, Malaysia, Cuba and European countries came back to Phu Quoc Island for the first time after Covid-19 pandemic.

Consultant of Thien Y Transport Maritime Service Company Le Thi Minh Thu informed that the international ship used to arrive at Phu Quoc Island in advance of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

The passengers are scheduled to enjoy the four-night and five-day journey on the ship, departing from Thailand to Sihanoukville of Cambodia before heading to Phu Quoc Island of Kien Giang Province.

They will have a chance to learn about the local culture and visit popular tourist attractive destinations on the island.

The tourism sector and authorities of Phu Quoc City mobilized sixty 50-seat buses to bring tourists to discover the island. Many visitors said that this was their very first time visiting Phu Quoc Island.

The Director of the Provincial Department of Tourism said that the arrival of the Costa Serena cruise ship showed that the local tourism industry is recovering. Some enterprises have registered the travel plan of the same passenger cruise vessels and it is expected that the island will welcome more five-star passenger cruise ships in the upcoming time.