Cooperation opportunities between HCMC and Japanese firms fostered

Ho Chi Minh City seeks to broaden cooperation opportunities with Japanese enterprises. This was heard at today afternoon's meeting between Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the municipal People's Committee and a delegation of Japanese enterprises.

The delegation of Japanese enterprises led by Mr. Kume Kunihide, the new Chairman of the Japanese Business Association in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly named Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in HCMC), who officially starts his new term in Vietnam.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc (R) shakes hands with newly appointed Chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Ho Chi Minh City (JCCH) Kume Kunihide.

At the meeting, the newly appointed Chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Ho Chi Minh City (JCCH) - Kume Kunihide - briefed city leaders on recent activities and presented several recommendations aimed at enhancing support for Japanese businesses investing in the city. These proposals focused on improving the investment environment and creating favorable conditions for enterprises to expand cooperation and pursue sustainable and long-term development.

Mr. Kume expressed sincere appreciation to the Ho Chi Minh City government for its support in organizing the 24th Roundtable Conference between the city and the Japanese business community which is scheduled for December.

He noted that this regular conference serves as an effective dialogue platform, enabling authorities and businesses from both sides to address challenges, refine policies, and enhance the overall investment climate. Mr. Kume emphasized that this year's message is to deepen the Vietnam–Japan relationship and build the future together.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed at the meeting that the city considers the Japanese business community an important and trustworthy partner, giving it special attention.

He promised that the city will continue to accompany, listen and promptly resolve difficulties and obstacles that Japanese businesses are facing.

Moreover, he acknowledged the significant contributions of Japanese enterprises to the sustainable development of Ho Chi Minh City and expressed hope that, through the continued collaboration of the JCCH, the Japanese business community will expand its investment in the new Ho Chi Minh City area, where considerable potential remains for further cooperation and development.

On this occasion, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc invited Mr. Kume Kunihide to explore the development of a Japanese-led project in the city. He emphasized that such a project could serve as a symbolic initiative, further strengthening the diplomatic and economic ties between Vietnam and Japan, particularly within the context of Ho Chi Minh City.

The meeting also served as a platform for both sides to exchange views on future directions for cooperation between the Japanese business community and the city government.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Dan Thuy