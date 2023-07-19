Contest about Citizens of Thu Duc City with HCMC cultural journey held

The contest ‘Citizens of Thu Duc City with Ho Chi Minh City's cultural journey in 2023’ aims to concretize the 13th Party Congress’ Resolution on building and promoting Vietnamese cultural values and human strength, arousing the desire to develop a prosperous and happy country as well as resolutions, directives, conclusions and documents of the Party in the field of culture and art. Simultaneously, the city is continuing to implement the construction of Ho Chi Minh cultural space associated with preserving and promoting the cultural characteristics of the southern metropolis in the period of 2022 - 2025.

According to Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of Thu Duc City Party Committee Kieu Ngoc Vu, the contest was widely deployed throughout the city’s entire machinery of state to grassroots ones. Approximately 138 contestants from 46 teams from grassroots Party committees, the Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations of Thu Duc City have so far registered to participate in the contest.

The competition consists of 2 rounds - the qualifying round and the final round. The qualifying round consists of 3 parts - an online test about knowledge, and an infographic design competition about the propaganda of resolutions, directives, conclusions, and documents of the Central, Ho Chi Minh City, Thu Duc City in the field of literature and art, making competition clip trailers for the introduction to one of the cultural institutions, cultural-historical sites, outstanding art forms of the city, cultural characteristics and staff in each district and unit.

For the teams selected to participate in the final round, they will present the content of the trailers and the submitted infographic entries. The Jury will assess the content of the introduction, presentation, clip quality and infographic products to give the award to the best candidates.