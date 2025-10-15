HCMC and Daejeon councils strengthen cooperation ties

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and Daejeon Metropolitan Council (Republic of Korea) are deepening cooperation to expand partnership across multiple sectors.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Vo Van Minh received a delegation from the Daejeon City Council led by its Chairman Cho Won Hee. During the meeting, Chairman Vo Van Minh expressed his pleasure at welcoming the delegation during the time HCMC is hosting its first Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term—an event that also marks 20 years of partnership between the former Binh Duong Province and Daejeon City.

Introducing HCMC's socio-economic development, Mr. Vo Van Minh noted that following its merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau, the newly expanded city now leverages the combined natural, geographic, and infrastructural strengths of all three regions. Aiming to contribute to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and South Korea, HCMC will continue strengthening friendly ties with Korean localities, including Daejeon.

Chairman Vo Van Minh affirmed that on the foundation of the long-standing friendship between Daejeon and Binh Duong, HCMC has vast potential to expand cooperation with Daejeon in various key areas such as economy, science and technology, investment promotion, innovation research, smart traffic management, environmental protection, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.

For his part, thanking the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City for their warm and respectful welcome, Chairman of the Daejeon City Council Cho Won Hee highly appreciated the dynamism, development potential as well as the economic locomotive role of Ho Chi Minh City after the merger.

Introducing Daejeon City, Chairman Cho Won Hee affirmed that the development of science and technology in Daejeon City will be one of the focuses to promote cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Daejeon City in the coming time.

He expressed his hope that the Daejeon City Council and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council will promote the cooperative relationship between the two localities in the coming time in areas where both sides have strengths and potential such as education, trade investment, and tourism.

Approving the proposal to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) of cooperation by the leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, the Chairman of the Daejeon City Council affirmed that the signing of the MOU will promote economic development and cultural exchange, contributing to strengthening the friendship between the two localities in particular and the Vietnam - Korea cooperation relationship in general.

On this occasion, the Chairman of the Daejeon City Council gave an invitation to the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City to visit Daejeon City for further discussion of specific and practical cooperation programs.

By Phuong Nam - Translated by Uyen Phuong