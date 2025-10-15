HCMC focuses on waterway transport to ease road congestion

Ho Chi Minh City focuses on waterway transport to ease road congestion. (Photo: SGGP)

On October 15, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee released a statement conveying the conclusions of Vice Chairman of the city Bui Xuan Cuong regarding investment and development of key projects aimed at expanding the city’s waterway transport network, including inland waterway infrastructure, ports, and terminals.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee assigned the Department of Construction to coordinate with relevant departments, agencies, and local authorities in reviewing and compiling a detailed inventory of the city’s inland waterways, routes, ports, and terminals. This information is to be integrated into relevant planning documents, with a deadline for completion set for October 31.

At the same time, the Department is tasked with developing a comprehensive master plan for the development of Ho Chi Minh City’s waterway transport infrastructure for the 2026–2030 period. The plan must clearly define objectives, policy mechanisms, priority order, and implementation timeline, aiming to establish a modern, integrated, and regionally connected waterway transport network. The finalized proposal must be submitted to the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City by October 31.

In addition, the Department of Construction has been instructed to proactively coordinate with the Ministry of Construction for guidance on sector-specific matters. It is also tasked with accelerating the progress of key inland waterway projects, such as the Thanh Da river embankment and the dredging and rehabilitation of rivers and canals across the city.

The Department of Construction is also tasked with coordinating with the Department of Tourism to study and update waterway tourism routes and to develop models for modern, civilized marinas and river-based tourism, creating distinctive tourism products unique to Ho Chi Minh City.

Additionally, preparations are to be made for working sessions with Dong Nai Province to discuss planning and investment in infrastructure projects that enhance connectivity between the two localities.

The development of waterway transport is regarded as a strategic direction, contributing to building Ho Chi Minh City into a modern, smart, and sustainable urban center closely linked to its riverine identity.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has instructed all departments, agencies, and local authorities to urgently implement the assigned tasks in a coordinated and timely manner. The Office of the People’s Committee is responsible for monitoring progress, urging implementation, and consolidating results for reporting to the Standing Committee of the People’s Committee.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh