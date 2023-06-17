Construction of Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang expressway starts

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the groundbreaking ceremony of Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang expressway which was held in Chau Doc City of the An Giang Province on June 17.

The project kick-off ceremony was also simultaneously held in Can Tho City, Hau Giang and Soc Trang provinces.

The Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang expressway has a total length of over 188 kilometers, passing through An Giang, Hau Giang, Soc Trang, and Soc Trang.

The sections through An Giang, Can Tho, Hau Giang, and Soc Trang will be nearly 57 km, 38 km, 37 km, and 56 km respectively. The six-lane expressway will have a width of over 32m and allow vehicles to travel at 80km per hour in the first phase.

The highway costing a total investment of VND44,690 billion (US$1.9 billion) starts at National Highway No.91 in Chau Doc City and ends at Tran De Port in Soc Trang Province.

The project is proposed to use the state budget and other sources in the form of public investment. The construction of the project will be implemented in the 2023-2025 period. The whole route is expected to be completed in 2027.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh highly appreciated the efforts and spirit of responsibility of the Party committees and authorities of An Giang, Can Tho, Hau Giang and Soc Trang provinces, the Ministry of Transport, relevant departments, and ministries.

He also acknowledged the support of the people for the project and their trust in the leadership of the Party and State in handing over land to the project.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hau Giang Province Dong Van Thanh said that the Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang expressway has a great significance in improving the competitive ability of the country in general and the Mekong Delta particularly as well as meeting the transport demand on the Northwest - Southeast economic corridor.