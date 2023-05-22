Chau Doc-Can Tho- Soc Trang expressways to start construction in mid-June

The component project of the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang expressway is expected to start construction in mid-June-2023.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Soc Trang Province Tran Van Lau has just informed that the groundbreaking ceremony of the component project is scheduled to take place in My Xuyen Town, My Xuyen District, Soc Trang Province on June 17.

The Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang expressway project has a total length of more than 188 kilometers with its starting point connected with National Highway No.91 in Chau Doc City, An Giang Province and its ending point intersecting with Nam Song Hau Street, connecting with the path to Tran De Port in Soc Trang Province.

The project is separated into four component projects with a total investment of VND44,691 billion (US$1.9 billion) with a design of four lanes, an emergency stopping lane and a speed of 100 kilometers per hour in the first period. Of which, the component project No.4 through Soc Trang Province has a total length of around 58.3 kilometers with a total investment of over VND11,960 billion (US$508 million).

The People’s Committee of Soc Trang Province assigned Project Management Board No.2 to be the component project No.4’s main investor. The capital for the project comes from the national and local budgets. Of which, the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang guaranteed to allocate VND1 trillion (US$42.5 million) from the medium- term investment plan for the period of 2021 – 2025. It is expected that more than VND1,483 billion (US$63 million) will be handed over this year.