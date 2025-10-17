Construction material prices surge, Ministry orders tightened controls

With sand, stone, and soil prices up by as much as 58.4 percent, the Ministry of Construction has ordered provinces to tighten oversight to prevent project cost overruns.

Illustrative photo

The Ministry of Construction today issued Official Dispatch No. 77/CD-BXD to provincial and municipal people’s committees nationwide, directing them to strengthen control over the supply, demand, and pricing of construction materials. The ministry also demanded strict compliance with regulations on updating and publishing prices for materials, labor, machinery, and construction cost indices.

The ministry noted that several localities have been slow or even failed to update price data in a timely manner, affecting cost management and delaying key infrastructure projects.

Prices of essential materials such as sand, stone, and soil used for embankment and foundation works have risen sharply in the first nine months of 2025, with some areas recording increases of up to 58.4 percent since the end of the second quarter. This surge has significantly inflated construction costs and raised the risk of budget overruns and project delays.

In response, the Ministry of Construction has instructed local authorities to promptly review and publish accurate price updates, gather market data transparently, and implement measures to secure stable material supplies. Provinces are also urged to identify and develop additional quarrying zones for common building materials to prevent shortages and abnormal price spikes.

The ministry emphasized that stabilizing construction material prices is crucial to ensuring market balance, mitigating cost escalation risks, and maintaining progress on key national infrastructure projects especially amid surging construction demand across the country.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan