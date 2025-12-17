Vietnam OCOP Festival 2025 to take place from December 20 to 23

Vietnam currently has 18,243 OCOP products rated three stars or higher, forming a standardised quality system that helps strengthen and enhance the Vietnamese national brand.

Rerspective view of the 2025 Vietnam OCOP Festival. (Photo hanoimoi.vn)

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in co-operation with the Hanoi People’s Committee, will organise the 2025 Vietnam OCOP Festival at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel from December 20 to 23, celebrating the values and achievements of the one commune one product (OCOP) program after more than seven years of nationwide implementation.

The Vietnam OCOP Festival 2025 is a national-scale event with major significance in affirming OCOP’s role in rural economic development, contributing to the aspiration of building a strong Vietnam in the context of deep integration.

Through a series of diverse activities, the event will praise and honour outstanding OCOP products and entities, focusing on digital transformation, green transformation, and guiding the sustainable development of OCOP products in the coming period.

To date, the program has demonstrated its strategic vision by transforming the potential of resources, cultural identities, and the creativity of rural people into a sustainable competitive advantage.

Notably, 60.7 percent of three-star and higher OCOP entities have an average annual revenue growth of 17.6 percent; around 40 percent of the entities are women, and nearly 20 percent are from ethnic minorities.

Many OCOP products have been exported to over 60 countries and territories, gradually affirming the position of Vietnamese agricultural products in the international market.

The 2025 Vietnam OCOP Festival is also an occasion to honour the leadership role of Hanoi, which is the leading and most successful locality in implementing the OCOP program, with 3,463 products recognised with three stars or higher.

Hanoi continues to assert itself as the centre for gathering OCOP excellence from across the country and an important link to bring Vietnam’s OCOP products to the international market.

Within the framework of the festival, many outstanding activities will take place, including the opening ceremony and special art program; celebration of exemplary national OCOP entities; forums on improving quality and developing OCOP products; exhibition space showcasing regional OCOP products, 5-star OCOP products, handicrafts and specialty cuisine; international OCOP space and digital transformation; Vietnam OCOP Livestream Day; along with various cultural activities and traditional craft exchanges.

