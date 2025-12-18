Da Nang proposes US$10 billion investment to develop Chu Lai Airport

Da Nang City has proposed the implementation of an investment and operational project for Chu Lai Airport along with an airport-driven economic and urban ecosystem, under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The units sign the cooperation agreement.

The total projected investment is estimated at around US$10 billion, with the initiative expected to provide a new impetus for regional connectivity and development.

Speaking at the “Aviation Partners with Da Nang Tourism 2025” program held in Da Nang City on December 17 by the municipal Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People’s Committee, Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, expressed confidence that with a sustainable synergy between aviation and tourism, the city will continue to make significant strides, aiming to become a safe, attractive, and high-quality destination both regionally and globally.

As part of the program, the Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Da Nang International Airport, Chu Lai Airport, and Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation during the 2026–2030 period. The MoU aims to strengthen coordination in promoting and maintaining air routes, marketing the destination, sharing market information, and enhancing the tourist experience.

Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People’s Committee, Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, speaks at the event.

Mr. Van Ba Son, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, stated that the city currently operates 26 air routes, including 8 domestic and 18 international routes, with approximately 132 flights daily, connecting Da Nang to key aviation hubs and strategic markets both regionally and globally.

Alongside route connectivity, promotional and marketing efforts linked to aviation have been implemented in a coordinated and innovative manner. Numerous international aviation events, welcome activities for flights, destination promotion campaigns, and initiatives to enhance the airport experience have contributed to projecting Da Nang as a friendly, safe, and culturally rich destination.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh