Construction dust pollution of Long Thanh airport exceeds pollution criteria

SGGPO

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Dong Nai Province reported results on overcoming the consequences of violation and the requirement on environment protection for Long Thanh International Airport investor in the first period.

The official report was sent to the Inspectorate of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Accordingly, since the first period of Long Thanh International Airport was started construction, the Dong Nai Province Department of Natural Resources and Environment has performed the monitoring air environment once per two months.

Notably, from November 2023 up to now, red soil dust at the construction sites exceeded dust level standards from 1.24 to 2.98 times.

Amid the reflections from residents and press agencies, the functional sectors of Dong Nai Province have issued an official letter to announce the air quality index in the surrounding area of the project and issue warnings to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), which is the project investor, to continue overcoming measures of the ongoing dust pollution arising from the project construction.

However, the air quality has not been better and the construction works of the project have caused infiltration of red basalt soil dust into the surrounding areas affecting the nearby residential areas and vehicles on the routes, comprising the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway.

Previously, the air monitoring result from April to October 2022 in the leveling area of Long Thanh International Airport showed that level of red soil dust pollution at the construction sites of the Long Thanh International Airport project exceeded dust level standards from 1.02 to 18.32 times.

This is the second time the residents reacted ahead the environmental pollution.

The reporter of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper records images of dust pollution arising from the Long Thanh airport construction site.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong

