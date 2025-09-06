Connection expansion needed for Vietnamese goods to enter global supply chains

A conference, themed “Connecting Supply Chains for Import-Export Goods and E-Commerce in Tay Ninh 2025”, was opened on September 6.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the People’s Committee of Tay Ninh Province, organized the event, gathering more than 140 enterprises from 25 countries and territories, along with leading global distribution and e-commerce corporations.

Delegates tour exhibition booths organized on the sidelines of the conference.

This conference represents an important opportunity for Tay Ninh Province and the regional business community to strengthen linkages, expand markets, and enhance capacity to integrate into global supply chains.

In her opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang highly appreciated the enthusiastic and above-expected participation of both domestic and international enterprises.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang delivers remarks at the conference.

The conference was marked by the special presence of major distribution and e-commerce corporations such as Central Retail, Aeon, Walmart, Lulu, Amazon, Coppel and Alibaba.

The event not only reaffirmed Tay Ninh Province’s role as a hub for connectivity, but also reflected the outcomes of continuous trade and investment promotion efforts by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the local authorities.

According to Deputy Minister Phan Thi Thang, Tay Ninh holds distinct advantages in planning, infrastructure, and new development space, complemented by the support of Vietnam’s overseas trade office network.

With the direct participation and leadership of 27 overseas trade offices, a solid foundation has been laid for the province to position itself as an international hub for supply chains, logistics and e-commerce.

Deputy Minister Phan Thi Thang also proposed key directions for Tay Ninh to accelerate export growth. These included enhancing the capacity and professionalism of enterprises, diversifying markets and effectively utilizing free trade agreements (FTAs); and investing in critical logistics infrastructure, promoting digital transformation and cross-border e-commerce, strengthening public–private partnerships, and expanding international linkages.

At the conference, Mr. Ta Hoang Linh, Director of the Department of Overseas Market Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, delivered a presentation entitled "Export Outlook 2025 – Opportunities and Challenges."

Mr. Ta Hoang Linh, Director of the Department of Foreign Market Development (center) introduces Tay Ninh Province’s products to international buyers.

According to him, the export growth target for 2025 is set at 12 percent, with exports expected to shift significantly toward deeper processing and higher value-added products. Notably, the agro–aquatic sector has maintained strong momentum during the first half of 2025.

Besides, he also highlighted significant opportunities arising from Vietnam’s network of 17 free trade agreements, the global trend of supply chain diversification and commitments to green transformation.

However, he cautioned that challenges remain, including geopolitical uncertainties, rising trade protectionism, and stricter environmental and social standards in key import markets.

For Tay Ninh Province, Mr. Ta Hoang Linh emphasized the advantages of its key industries such as rubber, cassava and cashew, alongside its increasingly developed border-gate and logistics infrastructure. The province holds strong potential to emerge as a regional hub for processing and export.

The proposed measures include closely monitoring market developments; supporting enterprises in meeting green and circular economy standards; maximizing the benefits of new-generation FTAs; diversifying markets; and promoting the role of Vietnam’s overseas trade offices in facilitating direct connections with leading global distribution groups.

Within the framework of the conference, experts and enterprises debated market prospects, e-commerce trends and supply chain connectivity requirements. Major corporations such as Aeon, Central Retail, Lulu, Walmart and Amazon held direct dialogues with local businesses, addressing topics including sourcing demand and quality standards.

Several memoranda of understanding were signed between Tay Ninh Province and international partners, opening up new prospects for cooperation in trade, investment and logistics.

In addition, direct B2B networking sessions and on-site survey programs were organized, helping local enterprises gain practical insights and explore opportunities for collaboration.

By Ai Van- Translated by Huyen Huong