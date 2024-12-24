Concert to commemorate matriarchal pianist, pedagogue Thai Thi Lien

A concert commemorating People’s Teacher, People’s Artist Thai Thi Lien, will be held at the Vietnam National Academy of Music on December 28.

People’s Teacher, People’s Artist, pianist Thai Thi Lien

Ms. Lien was born in 1918 in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City). She was one of the first Vietnamese female pianists at the Vietnam Music School (now the Vietnam National Academy of Music). She graduated from the Prague Music Conservatory and joined the resistance war in the Viet Bac revolutionary base in 1951. She was one of the seven founding members of the country's Conservatory of Music in 1956 and Dean of the Piano Department.

The People’s Artist was also the first teacher of her children, People’s Teacher Tran Thu Ha and her son, Vietnam’s world-renowned pianist, People's Artist Dang Thai Son.

People’s Artist Thai Thi Lien passed away at her home on January 31, 2023, in Hanoi at the age of 106.

At the press conference of the concert (Photo: SGGP)

The concert will present to music lovers the timeless melodies played by pianist Thai Thi Lien with the participation of lecturers and outstanding students of the Vietnam National Academy of Music. Particularly, the second part of the music show is a performance by People's Artist Dang Thai Son.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh