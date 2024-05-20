Concert marks 200th birth anniversary of famous Austrian composer in HCMC

The HCMC Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present a concert featuring masterpieces of Austrian composer Anton Bruckner at the municipal Opera House on May 26.

The event titled “A night of Romantic” aims to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Anton Bruckner.

Anton Bruckner (1824 – 1896) was an Austrian composer and organist best known for his symphonies and sacred music, which includes Masses, Te Deum, and motets. The symphonies are considered emblematic of the final stage of Austro-German Romanticism because of their rich harmonic language, strongly polyphonic character, and considerable length.

The concert will present to music lovers works of classic music by well-known musicians likely Johann Nepomuk Hummel, Felix Mendelsohn, and Camille Saint-Saens.

The music show will be performed by artists of the HBSO under the baton of conductor Tran Vuong Thach.

By Bao Lam – Translated by Kim Khanh