Culture/art

Concert featuring Vietnamese, and American artists presented in HCMC

SGGP

A concert featuring artists from the HCMC Conservatory of Music and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska in the US will take place in the city on October 15.

poster-unl.png

The concert is part of the exchange and cooperation activities between the HCMC Conservatory of Music and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, aiming to strengthen the quality of training and provide learning and career opportunities for students.

The program will present to audiences music from the Baroque period in Europe between 1600 and 1750 to the present. The chamber music performance will also feature a unique collaboration between music and contemporary dance.

The program will be performed by talented artists of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, including professor of music in violin, Dr.Felix Olschofka; professor of music in cello, Dr.Karen Becker; Assistant Professor of Vocal Performance, Dr. Suna Gunthe.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) is ranked one of the best universities in the United States and the top schools to study Arts and Performance.

By Thuy Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

HCMC Conservatory of Music University of Nebraska-Lincoln concert

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn