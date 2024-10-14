Concert featuring Vietnamese, and American artists presented in HCMC

A concert featuring artists from the HCMC Conservatory of Music and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska in the US will take place in the city on October 15.

The concert is part of the exchange and cooperation activities between the HCMC Conservatory of Music and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, aiming to strengthen the quality of training and provide learning and career opportunities for students.

The program will present to audiences music from the Baroque period in Europe between 1600 and 1750 to the present. The chamber music performance will also feature a unique collaboration between music and contemporary dance.

The program will be performed by talented artists of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, including professor of music in violin, Dr.Felix Olschofka; professor of music in cello, Dr.Karen Becker; Assistant Professor of Vocal Performance, Dr. Suna Gunthe.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) is ranked one of the best universities in the United States and the top schools to study Arts and Performance.

By Thuy Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh