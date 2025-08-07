Con Dao pursues green, sustainable development with distinct identity

As of July 1, 2025, Con Dao has been officially designated as the only special administrative zone under the jurisdiction of Ho Chi Minh City.

This marks a pivotal turning point, opening up new opportunities and favorable conditions for accelerated development.

At the heart of this development strategy, the blue economy has been identified as a strategic direction, laying a solid foundation for the future of this uniquely significant island district of Ho Chi Minh City.

Green economy and circular economy

Secretary of the Party Committee of Con Dao Special Zone, Le Anh Tu (L), visits former Con Dao political prisoner Nguyen Xuan Vien. (Photo: SGGP)

Located over 230 kilometers southeast from downtown Ho Chi Minh City, Con Dao is an archipelago of 16 islands, encompassing nearly 76 square kilometers of land and approximately 200 square kilometers of surrounding waters.

Con Dao is considered one of the "red addresses" in the minds of Vietnamese people and is regarded as one of the nation’s most historically significant landmarks.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Con Dao Special Zone, Le Anh Tu, said that during the 2020–2025 term, Con Dao District (now Con Dao Special Zone) made significant strides across all sectors, including the economy, society and culture, national defense and security, governance, and administrative reform.

Specifically, throughout the 2020–2025 period, the Party Committee and the people of Con Dao worked diligently to overcome numerous challenges, successfully achieving and surpassing the key targets set out in the special zone's Party Congress Resolution.

In the economic sector alone, over the past five years, Con Dao’s economy has continued to grow in line with its strategic direction, with tourism identified as the central pillar, and the economic structure shifting increasingly toward services, with tourism accounting for a high portion.

All six of the locality’s key economic targets outlined in the 10th Party Congress Resolution were fully achieved or exceeded.

Notably, during this term, Con Dao Special Zone has undertaken several additional strategic initiatives.

In 2024, the special zone was officially recognized by the Prime Minister as a locality meeting the national criteria for a “new-style rural area.” The project to connect Con Dao to the national power grid has been launched and is expected to achieve technical completion by September 2.

The Prime Minister has also approved a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) plan to upgrade and expand Con Dao Airport.

In addition, the special zone has begun implementing the pilot program for special mechanisms and policies to promote Con Dao’s development and a project focused on researching and applying a circular economy model to support sustainable social-economic growth for the 2022–2025 period, with a vision toward 2030.

For example, the Secret Con Dao Resort has been in operation since late 2020. According to hotel representatives, the hotel has implemented activities to reduce plastic waste and protect the environment. These efforts include using eco-friendly materials for toothpaste, soap, and toothbrushes; minimizing plastic bag usage from suppliers; and replacing single-use plastic with paper bags for guest services.

Unleashing the potential of the green economy

International visitors visit Con Dao Special Zone. (Photo: SGGP)

To promote the value of the relic, integrating preservation with tourism development is seen as a vital strategy that allows visitors to better understand the island’s rich history while experiencing its unique cultural and natural landscapes. This is one of the activities to open up the green economy.

In 2025, Con Dao’s tourism sector aims to make strong progress in promoting green, sustainable tourism, with a focus on ecotourism and wellness retreats. The special zone is targeting a 4.4 percent increase in tourist arrivals and a 13.22 percent rise in accommodation service revenues.

According to Secretary of the Con Dao Special Zone Party Committee, Le Anh Tu, Con Dao will pursue a distinctive, sustainable, and comprehensive socio-economic development model, closely aligned with national defense, security, and the protection of maritime sovereignty.

The special zone will focus on developing high-quality tourism, with the goal of becoming a national tourism destination. The emphasis will be on marine ecotourism, historical and cultural tourism, and spiritual tourism, creating distinct zones such as the French colonial-style old town, luxury resorts, and destination areas like Ben Dam, Dam Trau, Co Ong, and the National Park.

Con Dao will prioritize upgrading Con Dao Airport, developing a seaport capable of receiving international vessels, and establishing a logistics hub while ensuring a fully integrated system for electricity, water supply, and waste treatment. All infrastructure development will strictly adhere to regulations on planning, heritage, and natural landscape protection, Secretary of the Con Dao Special Zone Party Committee, Le Anh Tu, emphasized.

To ensure the sustainable development of Con Dao while preserving its unique identity, the Party Committee of the Con Dao Special Zone has outlined six key task groups for the upcoming term. These priorities focus on advancing the circular economy, promoting the application of science and technology, protecting marine and island ecosystems, and streamlining the political and administrative apparatus to ensure greater efficiency and effectiveness.

Above all, the overarching goal is to create a comprehensive strategy for Con Dao's development until 2030, with a vision to 2050, positioning it as a distinctive special zone built on the model of a green island, a smart island, with sustainable transport systems, a clean and friendly environment, and a high quality of life.

By Quang Vu - Translated by Kim Khanh