Comprehensive elderly care thanks to artificial intelligence

Thong Nhat Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City hosted a Geriatrics Scientific Conference in the era of digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) at the Thong Nhat Reunification Palace on October 31.

Associate Professor Dr. Le Dinh Thanh, Director of Thong Nhat Hospital, speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was part of a series of activities commemorating the hospital’s 50th anniversary.

According to Associate Professor Dr. Le Dinh Thanh, Director of Thong Nhat Hospital, digital transformation and artificial intelligence enhance the effectiveness of treatment, care, and rehabilitation for the elderly. However, he emphasized that the human element remains paramount.

Digital transformation and artificial intelligence are profoundly impacting all aspects of social life, including healthcare, he said.

He noted that AI is particularly effective in home-based elderly care, enabling continuous 24/7 monitoring and alleviating pressure on primary healthcare services. In hospitals, digital transformation and AI applications support early diagnosis, treatment, and effective rehabilitation for the elderly.

Therefore, alongside improving treatment quality and advancing scientific research, Thong Nhat Hospital aims to become a leading training center in geriatrics for healthcare institutions. Additionally, it seeks to establish a modern nursing and rehabilitation center for the elderly, thereby ensuring a high quality of life.

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

After 50 years of establishment and development, Thong Nhat Hospital is positioning itself as a comprehensive geriatric hospital with a focus on advanced medical techniques. The hospital handles between 4,500 and 5,000 outpatient visits daily and has an inpatient capacity of 1,200 beds, yet it consistently operates at full capacity. The majority of patients are elderly residents of Ho Chi Minh City, often presenting with multiple health conditions.

The Geriatrics Scientific Conference will last one and a half days and feature nearly 200 scientific presentations. The event provided a platform for professionals to share experiences and foster domestic and international collaboration, with a particular focus on elderly healthcare and the application of digital technologies in modern medicine. The overarching goal is to enhance comprehensive healthcare for the population.

By Giao Linh—Translated by Kim Khanh