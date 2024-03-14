Commercial operation of HCMC's first metro line’s delayed until fourth quarter

HCMC's metro line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) again missed the target for beginning commercial operation as planned in July. It is expected to be operational for commercial use starting in the fourth quarter of this year.

Currently, the project has not yet completed the safety system assessment, fire prevention and firefighting inspection, human resources training for train operations, operation, management, and maintenance personnel training for train operation, management, and maintenance.

The State Inspection Council has not yet completed the acceptance test of the remaining works before being put into operation.

This is the fourth time that the Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line has been delayed in putting into operation.

The Metro Line 1 which runs between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9 has a total length of 19.7 km, including a 17.1km elevated section and 2.6km underground section and 14 stations, 11 of them elevated including Van Thanh Park, Tan Cang, Thao Dien, An Phu, Rach Chiec, Phuoc Long, Binh Thai, Thu Duc, High tech Park, Vietnam National University and Suoi Tien Tourist Area. and 3 underground consisting of Ben Thanh, Ba Son, and City Opera House. Work on the line started in 2012, and the project was approved with a total investment of VND43.7 trillion (US$1.75 billion).

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh