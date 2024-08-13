Coach stations plan to serve travel demand during National Day holiday

The number of passengers is predicted to rise significantly during four consecutive days off for the National Day holiday, falling from August 31 to September 3.

The Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station is estimated to serve nearly 205,000 passengers while the Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station is expected to serve around 36,300 passengers.



National Day holiday this year will last four days so the travel demand is high. As predicted, coach stations are now planning to provide the best service for passengers.

As for the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station, it will welcome approximately 36,300 passengers, an increase of 170 percent compared to the same period last year, equivalent to more than 2,000 trips during the holiday from August 31 to September 3.

The station has recommended the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport to coordinate with relevant authorities on strictly handling vehicles on fixed routes that stop to pick up or drop off passengers outside the station, as well as illegal bus stops in the area in front of the station.

Meanwhile, three-day road trips through the Mekong Delta provinces and cities are likely to surge significantly.

The Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station predicted an increase of five percent in the number of vehicles and over 15 percent in passenger volume compared to the same period last year.

It is expected that on the peak day of August 31, there will be 1,890 buses leaving the station with 59,000 passengers.

A representative from the Western Coach Station stated that to ensure effective passenger service during the National Day holiday, the station has proposed the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport collaborate with the Departments of Transport in the provinces of Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Dong Nai and Vinh Long to divert traffic on National Highway No.1, the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway, the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressway, Rach Mieu Bridge and My Thuan Bridge to minimize congestion.

As for the Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station in Binh Thanh District, it is estimated to serve 47,000 passengers and 2,400 bus trips throughout the National Day holiday.

It is expected that there will be more than 15,000 passengers at the station on the peak day of August 30.

By Hai Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong