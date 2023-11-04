SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

City tourism industry promotes professional training for welcoming tourists

The Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Department will deploy professional training courses for welcoming tourists and ensuring food safety for drivers, tourist guides, restaurant and hotel staff.

From now to the end of the year, the department has been collaborating with foreign affairs agencies in Ho Chi Minh City to implement the training courses to improve foreign languages competence comprising Japanese, Spanish and so on for tourist guides, human resources in the field of tourism; open communication skills courses to handle arising situations for traders, drivers and those who regularly contact with foreign tourists.

On the same day, the municipal Department of Tourism collaborated with the HCMC Department of Public Security and HCMC Food Safety Management Board to host the “Seminar on exchanging tourist service skills for food service businesses in the city” program, aiming at improving the services quality and ensuring safety for tourists when they stay and visit the city.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong

