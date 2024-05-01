City leaders offer incense to commemorate late Party Chief Tran Phu

A delegation from the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City visited the national historical relic of the Cho Quan Hospital Prison to commemorate late Party Chief Tran Phu.

The delegates arrive in the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City to offer incense and flowers in commemoration for the first General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of his birthday (May 1, 1904- 2024). (Photo: Viet Dung)

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai led the delegation this morning offered incense and flowers to commemorate the first General Secretary of the Indochinese Communist Party (now the Communist Party of Vietnam) on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of his birthday (May 1, 1904- 2024).

The delegation’s members took a moment of silence to express deep gratitude and commemoration for the great contributions of late Party Chief Tran Phu and the heroic martyrs who struggled and sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation and unification.

The Cho Quan Hospital Prison, now known as the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City, had ever detained revolutionary soldiers during the two resistance wars against the French colonialists and the American imperialists.

Among them, General Secretary Tran Phu was imprisoned and passed away on September 6, 1931 in solitary confinement cell A3 of the prison.

The site of Cho Quan Hospital Prison was recognized as a national historical relic site by the Ministry of Culture in Decision No.1288-VH/QD on November 16, 1988.

On December 28, 2023, Ho Chi Minh City started the restoration and conservation project for the national historical relic site of Cho Quan Hospital Prison for the first phase as the site showed signs of downgrading.

The first phase has an investment of nearly VND34 billion (US$1.3 million) from the city budget. By the end of April 2024, the work was completed on the occasion of the 120th birthday anniversary of the late Party Chief.

Some photos captured at the incense offering ceremony this morning:

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (Photo: Viet Dung)

The delegates take a moment of silence to express their gratitude and commemoration for the great contributions of late Party Chief Tran Phu and heroic martyrs. (Photo: Viet Dung)

The delegates visit the former solitary confinement space of late Party Chief Tran Phu. (Photo: Viet Dung)

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong