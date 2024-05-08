City delegation visits Quoc An Khai Tuong Pagoda on Buddha's birthday

A working delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee this morning paid a visit to Quoc An Khai Tuong Pagoda in Long Thanh District, Dong Nai Province on the occasion of Lord Buddha's Birthday in the Year of Buddhist Calendar 2568 (2024).

A working delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee visits to Quoc An Khai Tuong Pagoda in Long Thanh District, Dong Nai Province this morning.

Accompanying the delegation were representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Committee for Religious Affairs, the delegation of the National Assembly Deputies and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

Here, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le extended greeting, congratulations and best health wishes to Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Executive Council along with Buddhist monks, nuns, dignitaries and followers on Lord Buddha’s birthday.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le extends greeting, congratulations and best health wishes to Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Executive Council on Lord Buddha’s birthday.

The Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee said that 2024 is the second year that the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) has implemented the program and targets of Buddhist activities for the ninth term (2022-2027).

Under the leadership of venerable elderly at all levels, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha has achieved remarkably in 2023, creating momentum for the VBS to further develop towards the Vesak Day in 2025- the most important Buddhist festival.

As for Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, the leader of Ho Chi Minh City hoped that the venerable would continue to stand side by side with the city in the process of development.

For his part, Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon expressed his pleasure and pride for this visit of the HCMC Party Committee delegation on the Lord Buddha’s birthday and the venerable also desired that the municipal Party Committee would support the successful organization of the Vesak Day celebration and other Buddhist activities of the VBS during the ninth term.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong