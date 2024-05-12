City leaders extend congratulations on Buddha's birthday

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders yesterday visited and congratulated Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, the Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha on the occasion of Lord Buddha's Birthday in the Year of Buddhist Calendar 2568 (2024).

The delegation members were representatives of the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City led by Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

The delegates arrived in Hue Nghiem Pagoda in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City to send wishes of health, happiness and peace and convey congratulations from the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee to the Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha along with Buddhist dignitaries of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Executive Council and Patronage Council as well as monks, nuns and Buddhist followers in the country.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc visits and congratulates Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Cao Thang)

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc congratulated and sent health wishes to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City.

The city leader hoped that the most venerable would continue to stand side by side with Buddhist dignitaries and followers to contribute to the city’s development process.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc highly appreciated the contributions of monks, Buddhists and followers of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Buddhist activities, charity works and social welfare nationwide, including in Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc said that under the leadership of the most venerable, the dignitaries, monks, nuns and Buddhist followers of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha have always actively and effectively participated in the city's significant plans and programs such as the programs on new rural development and sustainable poverty reduction, and social welfare work contributing to the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Moreover, the city leader looked forward to continuing to receive support from the Supreme Patriarch and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in all activities of the city, contributing to building and developing Ho Chi Minh City as a civilized, modern and humane city.

In the upcoming time, the Vesak Day 2025 will be organized in Ho Chi Minh City which is the fourth time that the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha has hosted.

At the meeting, Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City provided some information about the key Buddhist activities of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, especially the Day of Vesak in 2025. Therefore, it is important to have support and concern from the city leaders for preparedness as well as the successful organization of the Vesak Day celebration.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc visits and congratulates Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep, Deputy Supreme Patriarch cum Head of the Committee for Legislation of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Patronage Council. (Photo: Cao Thang)

On the same day, the delegation visited and congratulated Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep, Deputy Supreme Patriarch cum Head of the Committee for Legislation of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Patronage Council.

Here, Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc shared that the city leaders always recognized the contributions and active participation of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Buddhist activities, social welfare and so on.

Mr. Loc extended his sincere wishes for health and longevity to the Deputy Supreme Patriarch.

By Thanh Chung- Translated by Huyen Huong