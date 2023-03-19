City leaders discuss urban embellishment, environmental sanitation

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and a delegation worked with the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of District 1 on urban embellishment and environmental sanitation in the district on March 19.

Member of Standing Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Secretary of Party Committee of District 1 To Thi Bich Chau; Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong and leaders of HCMC departments and agencies attended the event.

In advance of the working session with the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of District 1, the city Party Chief along with the delegation performed the site surveys.

At the meeting, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen reminded that Ho Chi Minh City had had the policy, implemented the movements, upgraded and built new public water closets. However, the current situation was due to a lack of investment, checking, monitoring and upgrading.

Therefore, the city determines to improve the situation by end of April this year.

The city Party Chief mentioned that it was important to choose positions for public water closets to meet the demand of residents and tourists. Besides, it is essential to place mobile public water closets along with fixed ones.

At the meeting, Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 1 Le Duc Thanh said that there were 18 public water closets in the locality. Besides, District 1 has many business facilities, convenience stores, restaurants, hotels, supermarkets and department stores equipping modern water closets which would serve with free of charge for residents and travelers.

Leaders of District 1 shared some difficulties regarding land funds for public water closets. Therefore, there have been public ones in the markets, parks and bus stations in the upcoming time.

The People’s Committee of District 1 launched an encouragement movement for business owners and management units and enterprises in the localities to support, and create favorable conditions for residents and tourists to use water closets with free-of-charge in the period of 2023 – 2025.

The People’s Committee has mobilized 100 positions of public water closets with signs of free of charge for residents and tourists.

As for newly-built ones, the People’s Committee of District 1 had sent an official letter to propose the Municipal People’s Committee, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to approve the policy of investing in five water closets.

Previously, on March 16, the People’s Committee of District 1 had a working session with some units in the fields of investment and water closet building including Vietnam Toilet Association, Mister Loo Vietnam Company, the Tien Phong Trading and Technology Development Joint Stock Company.

District 1 strives to build three to five new public toilets in advance of April 30. It is expected that the investment for five new public water closets would reach around VND2.5 billion (US$106,000) and the operation and management cost should be around VND2 billion (US$85,000) a year.