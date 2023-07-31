Chon Thanh - Duc Hoa section of Ho Chi Minh Road to begin construction in Q4

According to the plan, the project will continue to finalize the remaining construction tasks, ensuring the completion of the entire Ho Chi Minh route with a two-lane road.

The Ministry of Transport has recently announced that the Project Management Board for the Ho Chi Minh Road is expediting the necessary procedures to commence the construction of the Chon Thanh - Duc Hoa section in the fourth quarter of 2023, with the aim of completing the project by 2025.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the Ho Chi Minh Road project, particularly the Chon Thanh - Duc Hoa section, received investment approval in 2017 and commenced construction in 2009. Its completion was expected by the end of 2021. However, due to compliance with Government Resolution No.11, dated February 24, 2011, which outlined essential measures to control inflation, stabilize the macro-economy, and ensure social welfare, the project had to suspend its construction.

In 2022, following the request of the National Assembly in Resolution No.63/2022, the Ministry of Transport approved the investment project to construct the Chon Thanh - Duc Hoa section of the Ho Chi Minh Road and appointed the Project Management Board of the Ho Chi Minh Road as the investor for this project.

According to the plan, the project will continue to finalize the remaining construction tasks, ensuring the completion of the entire Ho Chi Minh Road with a two-lane road. This will facilitate traffic distribution along the longitudinal arterial roads in the Southeast region, gradually completing the transportation network and ultimately enhancing national security and defense in the Southeast and the Central Highlands regions.

The Chon Thanh - Duc Hoa section of the Ho Chi Minh Road project spans approximately 73km in total length. It commences at Tru Van Tho Commune, Bau Bang District, Binh Duong Province (adjacent to Chon Thanh District, Binh Phuoc Province) and reaches its endpoint where it intersects with National Route N2 in Duc Hoa District, Long An Province. The road is built to meet level-3 technical standards for the delta region and features geometric specifications suitable for a high-speed highway, with a designed speed of 100km/h.