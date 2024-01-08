Travel

Chan May Port receives 2,700 foreign passengers from a cruise ship

SGGP

Celebrity Solstice cruise ship carrying nearly 2,700 international tourists docked at Chan May Port in the Central province of Thua Thien-Hue on January 7.

Celebrity Solstice cruise ship docks at Chan May Port in the Central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

The Department of Tourism of Thua Thien Hue Province collaborated with Chan May Port Company and Saigontourist Travel Service Company to welcome the cruise ship carrying 2,700 passengers from the United Kingdom, France, the United States and so on.

Passengers from the cruise ship started their journeys to visit the famous monuments and landscapes of Hue, Da Nang and Quang Nam.

This was the first cruise ship berthing at Chan May Port in 2024.

There were 32 turns of cruise ships registering to dock at Chan May Port this year with nearly 60,000 passengers and more than 22,000 crew members, showing good signs for the tourism sector of Thua Thien Hue Province.

