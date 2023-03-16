Ceremony of lighting lanterns in memory of 504 victims in Son My massacre

A ceremony of lighting lanterns to commemorate 504 victims in the Son My massacre on March 16 of 1968 was organized at the campus of Son My Relic Site last night.

This is an activity to mark the 55th anniversary of the Son My massacre.

55 years ago, the United States troops stormed the peaceful countryside of Son My (now in Tinh Khe Commune, Quang Ngai City), and brutally killed 504 innocent civilians, mostly the elderly, women and children within several hours in the morning of March 16.

Each lantern is lighted as a prayer for the souls of 504 victims and a wish for a new life and peace and friendship aspirations from the survivors and the victims’ families after the massacre.

Some photos were captured at the ceremony: