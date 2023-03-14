Ceremony commemorating Gac Ma martyrs held in Ha Tinh

A commemorative ceremony for 64 naval officers and soldiers who laid down their lives in the Gac Ma battle on March 14, 1988, was held in the north central coastal province of Ha Tinh on March 14.

The event was attended by war veterans and relatives of Gac Ma martyrs from the provinces of Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Quang Binh and Nghe An.

Speaking at the ceremony, war veteran Le Huu Thao, head of the Veterans Liaison Board of HQ 604 Ship said that the commemorative ceremony is an annual event remembering martyrs whose bodies were laid down in the sea forever to protect the maritime sovereignty of the country.

The Gac Ma glorious battle will contribute to the education of the younger generation and give them a deep knowledge of national history and the noble sacrifices of martyrs.

On this occasion, the organization board of the ceremony handed over gifts to war veterans and relatives of Gac Ma martyrs.

On March 13, war veterans and relatives of Gac Ma martyrs gathered in an incense offering ceremony and released flower wreaths in commemoration of the fallen soldiers at a beach in Thien Cam Town in Cam Xuyen District, Ha Tinh Province.

On March 14, 1988, 64 soldiers bravely sacrificed their lives in a naval battle against the Chinese invasion on Gac Ma Island to protect the fatherland as well as affirmed Vietnam’s sovereignty over its seas and islands.