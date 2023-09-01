Century-old HCMC government office to receive 1,500 visitors

The headquarters of the People's Committee and People's Council of HCMC is expected to receive around 1,500 local and foreign visitors on the National Day holidays on September 1-2.

Related News Tour visiting city government headquarters returns on National Day

The first delegation of visitors includes teachers and students of the Nguyen Gia Thieu secondary school in Tan Binh District.

Due to the rainy weather, visitors gather at the gate of the building instead of President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue walking street.

Visitors have an opportunity to enjoy the State agency’s building which is one of the landmarks of special architectural significance in the city and an exhibition of 100 publications promoting HCMC’s tourism.

The City Hall tour will be then maintained on the last Saturday and Sunday of the month, including September 30; October 1, 28, and 29; November 25-26; and December 30-31. The sightseeing tour of the HCMC People's Committee headquarters building will be free of charge.

The one-hour sightseeing tour of the historical building will start at 8 am and 2 pm in many different languages. Each group of visitors must not exceed 40 persons. Each visit is 20 minutes apart from the other.

The 114-year-old- building which is symbolic of the city is a venue for organizing conferences and receiving diplomatic missions. It was recognized as a national architectural relic, according to decision No. 3244/QĐ-BVHTTDL issued by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2020.

The headquarters of the People’s Committee of HCMC, previously known as the HCMC Hall or “L'Hôtel de Ville” is one of the most ancient architectures in the city. It was built from 1898 until 1909 and designed by the French architect, Femand Gardès, simulating the bell tower style in Northern France. From 1975 until today, the building is the workplace of the People’s Committee and People’s Council of HCMC.