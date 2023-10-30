Central provinces cope with rains, flooding

Meteorologists forecast that the ongoing wave of rains in the Central region is forecast to continue with rainfall reaching its peak in the next 1-2 days, thus locals should brace for flooding and landslide.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from the night of October 28 to October 29, rain poured down in many places in the northern region; particularly in the Central region where Nghe An, Da Nang, Quang Nam suffered prolonged heavy rain. Rainfall was measured by staff at meteorological station Muong Giang District in Son La Province at 109.6mm while rainfall was measured at stations in Hung Phu District in Nghe An Province and Cuong Gian District in Ha Tinh Province at 213.2mm, and 160mm respectively.

However, meteorological experts said that rain this time mainly battered the central coastal region, so it may not affect upstream reservoirs. Localities such as Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, and Quang Nam provinces need to be careful of flooding in low-lying areas.

In addition, the rain also helps reduce heat in the Central region, providing a significant amount of water for crops and improving water levels in irrigation lakes.

Faced with the rainy situation lasting many days, Deputy Chief of the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention Nguyen Van Tien yesterday signed the Dispatch No. 399 requesting provincial authorities to take measures to cope with heavy rains from Nghe An to Quang Ngai provinces and gust on the sea from Quang Ngai to Kien Giang provinces.

On the same day, the level of water in the Hau River began to rise; as a result, river water flooded many roads and houses in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho. Business activities in the streets such as Cach Mang Thang Tam, Tran Hung Dao, Ly Tu Trong, Tran Viet Chau were paralyzed in the morning under the influence of the high tide. Many roads were submerged from 4 a.m. and it slowly receded from 7p.m.

According to the Can Tho City Hydro-meteorological and Meteorological Station, the highest tide peak at Can Tho Station on Hau River will reach 2.15 meters-2.20 meters, higher than the third-stage warning level from 0.15 meters to 0.20 meters.