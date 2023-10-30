Central provinces cope with rains, flooding

|
Leaders in the Central provicne check how localities to cope with bad weather
According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from the night of October 28 to October 29, rain poured down in many places in the northern region; particularly in the Central region where Nghe An, Da Nang, Quang Nam suffered prolonged heavy rain. Rainfall was measured by staff at meteorological station Muong Giang District in Son La Province at 109.6mm while rainfall was measured at stations in Hung Phu District in Nghe An Province and Cuong Gian District in Ha Tinh Province at 213.2mm, and 160mm respectively.
However, meteorological experts said that rain this time mainly battered the central coastal region, so it may not affect upstream reservoirs. Localities such as Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, and Quang Nam provinces need to be careful of flooding in low-lying areas.
In addition, the rain also helps reduce heat in the Central region, providing a significant amount of water for crops and improving water levels in irrigation lakes.
Faced with the rainy situation lasting many days, Deputy Chief of the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention Nguyen Van Tien yesterday signed the Dispatch No. 399 requesting provincial authorities to take measures to cope with heavy rains from Nghe An to Quang Ngai provinces and gust on the sea from Quang Ngai to Kien Giang provinces.
On the same day, the level of water in the Hau River began to rise; as a result, river water flooded many roads and houses in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho. Business activities in the streets such as Cach Mang Thang Tam, Tran Hung Dao, Ly Tu Trong, Tran Viet Chau were paralyzed in the morning under the influence of the high tide. Many roads were submerged from 4 a.m. and it slowly receded from 7p.m.
According to the Can Tho City Hydro-meteorological and Meteorological Station, the highest tide peak at Can Tho Station on Hau River will reach 2.15 meters-2.20 meters, higher than the third-stage warning level from 0.15 meters to 0.20 meters.
Tide in HCMC to continue rising
According to weather forecasters, the tide in Ho Chi Minh City will continue rising, possibly reaching the third-stage warning level in the coming days. As a result, many places in Ho Chi Minh City may see high-tide flooding.
Roads in HCMC are submerged
During days with high tides, many Southern coastal areas need to have solutions to reduce the impact of high tides. The tide in Ho Chi Minh City will likely reach the third-stage warning level at hydrological stations such as Phu An station on the Saigon River, and Nha Be station on the Dong Dien River.
People living in low-lying areas on Tran Xuan Soan and Huynh Tan Phat Streets in District 7 or Nguyen Van Luong Street in Thu Duc City need to adopt measures to reduce damage caused by high tides.