Central leader works with HCMC on preparation for 50th reunification anniversary

Permanent member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Tran Cam Tu worked with Ho Chi Minh City on preparations for the 50th anniversary of the Southern Liberation and National Reunification on February 26 morning.

Permanent member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat and Head of the Central Steering Committee for celebrating major national holidays and historical events from 2023 to 2025 Tran Cam Tu; Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission and Standing Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia; and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee Nguyen Van Nen presided over the working session.

In his keynote speech, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Tran Cam Tu emphasized that, following the conclusions and directives of the Politburo and the Secretariat on celebrating major national holidays and significant events from 2023 to 2025, the Central Steering Committee is working with Ho Chi Minh City leaders and relevant ministries, agencies and units to review the preparations for the grand ceremony.

The Permanent member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat emphasized that this is a significant event for the Party and the nation; therefore, preparations must be carried out thoroughly and meticulously.

He requested the delegates to focus on providing opinions and initiatives on the overall plan for commemorative activities, the organization plan for the celebration; add commemorative activities and review Ho Chi Minh City’s proposals.

The 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification is a national-level event, organized by the Central Party Executive Committee, the National Assembly, the President, the Government, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Ho Chi Minh City. Accordingly, 15 tasks have been assigned to various ministries, agencies and Ho Chi Minh City, of which the city is responsible for eight. The Politburo and the Secretariat have set great expectations for organizing the commemorative activities for this national-level event, which must be commensurate with the significance and historic importance of this grand event. The focus is on major activities that not only express gratitude and have high propaganda and educational value in political ideology but also bring freshness, appeal and emotional impact, spreading widely across the Party and society. These activities must be practical, safe and cost-effective.

On the same morning, the leaders conducted a survey of the planned venues for the grand ceremony, military parade and procession celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification. They also listened to reports from representatives of the Ministry of National Defense and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports regarding preparations for the events.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan reports to the survey delegation regrading suitable venues for grand military parade for the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

