Central coastal localities launch over 3,000 security and order protection teams

Accordingly, Quang Nam Province has 1,249 security and order protection teams with a total number of members of more than 4,300. Da Nang City established 1,199 security and order protection teams with 4,635 members. Quang Ngai Province has 954 security and order protection teams with 3,070 members.

The establishment and launch of these forces is the the initial step in the process of building and strengthening the organization and activities of the grassroots-level forces participating in security and order protection in the localities; and a precondition for the forces to quickly begin operating in a disciplined manner, maximizing effectiveness and adhering to regulations.

At the 23rd session, the People's Council of Quang Nam province on June 21 issued a resolution on the establishment and organization of grassroots-level forces participating in security and order protection in the province, levels of support, and policies for the forces to ensure conditions for their operation.

On behalf of theCentral Steering Committee for the Movement of “All People Protecting National Security”, Vice President of the Vietnam Women's Union Nguyen Thi Minh Huong offers VND50 million to the grassroots-level security and order protection forces of Quang Nam Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Vice President of the Vietnam Women's Union Nguyen Thi Minh Huong, a member of the Central Steering Committee for the Movement of “All People Protecting National Security” highly appreciated the establishment and organization of the grassroots-level security and order protection forces and the implementation of the law on grassroots-level forces participating in security and order protection in Quang Nam Province.

She asked the provincial authorities to create favorable conditions for the forces to accomplish their missions.

On the same day, launching ceremonies of grassroots-level security and order protection forces were held in Da Nang City and Quang Ngai Province.

The organization of security and order protection teams is formed from three existing forces, including the security teams of the quarters, the commune police, and the militia force.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Da Nang City Nguyen Dinh Vinh stressed that the police forces at all levels must regularly organize training courses on policy, laws and professional skills for the grassroots-level forces participating in security and order protection.

Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province Tran Hoang Tuan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

