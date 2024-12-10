National

Central budget proposed for Thu Thiem - Long Thanh railway’s site clearance

The Dong Nai Provincial Department of Transport on December 9 sent an official letter to the Ministry of Transport on the pre-feasibility study report for the Thu Thiem - Long Thanh railway project.

Accordingly, the project includes a session of the Provincial Road 25B and Route T1 connecting to Long Thanh International Airport, which is currently under construction.

Currently, Dong Nai faces difficulties in budget balance because the locality has to spend 50 percent of the local budget for site clearance serving the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway project and contribute 50 percent of the total investment for the HCMC Ring Road No.3 project.

The Department of Transport of Dong Nai Province proposed that the Ministry of Transport and relevant agencies recalculate the land acquisition area and site clearance costs, and include these costs in the public investment capital allocated from the Central budget.

The nearly 42-kilometer-long Thu Thiem - Long Thanh railway project, which connects to Long Thanh International Airport, has a total investment of approximately VND84.8 trillion (US$3.3 billion). The investment policy of the railway is expected to be approved in 2025. The project is scheduled to start construction before 2030 and complete by 2035.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong

