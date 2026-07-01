Free digital asset education program launched

A new nationwide initiative will offer free online training on blockchain, digital assets and the digital economy, combining learning with simulated trading to improve public understanding of the emerging sector.

Associate Professor Nguyen Huu Huan, Vice Chairman of the executive body of VIFC-HCMC, shares his insights at the program. (Photo: Nhat Dieu)

On June 30 in Ho Chi Minh City, the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC), in partnership with VBI Academy, launched the "Digital Asset Literacy 2026" program under the theme "Crypto Asset Arena".

The program, supported technologically by Sacom Crypto Exchange JSC (SCEX), is scheduled to run throughout July and August 2026. It aims to expand public knowledge of blockchain, digital assets and the digital economy through a combination of learning, practical exercises and hands-on experience using a simulated trading platform.

According to the organizers, participants will have access to learning materials, complete competency assessments and take part in a simulated trading environment powered by SCEX's technology. The program is designed to help learners understand how digital asset markets operate while developing analytical skills, risk management capabilities and decision-making through simulated market scenarios.

In addition to the training component, the program includes a performance recognition mechanism. More than VND1.6 billion (US$60,794) in prizes will be awarded to participants who achieve outstanding results and complete all program requirements.

Nguyen Minh Huong, General Director of SCEX, introduces SCEX's simulation technology platform. (Photo: Nhat Dieu)

At the launch ceremony, Associate Professor Nguyen Huu Huan, Vice Chairman of the executive body of VIFC-HCMC, cited a Chainalysis report showing that Vietnam ranks among the world's top five countries for digital asset adoption. He said cryptocurrency inflows into Vietnam during the 2024-2025 period were estimated at more than US$220 billion, with around 17 million people interested in or owning digital assets. Chainalysis is the blockchain data platform providing data, AI-powered software, services, and research to government agencies, exchanges, financial institutions, and cybersecurity companies in over 70 countries

Associate Professor Nguyen Huu Huan said the Government's issuance of Resolution No. 05/2025/NQ-CP on a pilot mechanism for the crypto asset market marked a major milestone for the sector in Vietnam. However, he noted that the number of investors who fully understand how the market operates, as well as next-generation financial products and services, remains limited. He said broader digital asset education would help improve public understanding, reduce risks and enable more effective participation in the market.

The program's website and online platform are available at https://phocaptaisanso.com. Registration and participation are conducted online and are free of charge through the website.

By Thanh Dung - Translated by Anh Quan