Global funds with US$5 billion tap Vietnam at Da Nang startup summit

More than 30 global venture capital funds and angel investors with a combined capital pool exceeding US$5 billion as Vietnam steps up efforts to build a $1.5 billion venture market and secure international funding for its tech sector.

More than 30 venture capital funds and angel investors from Asia and the United States attended the Da Nang Venture and Angel Summit 2026 on Tuesday as Vietnam seeks to strengthen its innovation ecosystem and attract global investment.

DAVAS 2026 organizes two thematic seminars on innovation, international finance, fintech, blockchain, and the development of the venture capital ecosystem. (Photo: Xuan Quynh)

On May 26, the Da Nang Innovation and Startup Support Center, in coordination with related units, organized the Da Nang Venture and Angel Summit 2026 (DAVAS 2026) under the theme “Innovation Meets Global Investment."

DAVAS 2026 attracted more than 30 investment funds and investors from Singapore, Japan, South Korea, the United States, the Philippines and Vietnam, with combined investment capital exceeding $5 billion. The forum also drew more than 120 experts and international speakers, along with over 70 organizations supporting startups.

A highlight of DAVAS 2026 was fundraising activities for 62 innovative startup projects and enterprises from Vietnam and abroad across sectors including artificial intelligence, Web3, blockchain, fintech, education, healthcare and technology.

Among them were 43 projects from Vietnam, nine from Singapore, five from South Korea, three from Dubai, and projects from the United States and Ukraine. Participating startups pitched directly to investment funds and also joined one-on-one networking sessions to seek cooperation and fundraising opportunities.

Director Pham Hong Quat of the National Academy for Advanced Technology and Innovation under the Ministry of Science and Technology said that under Vietnam’s National Strategy on Innovative Startups to 2030, the country aims to have 10,000 startups and a venture capital market worth $1.5 billion.

Director Pham Hong Quat of the National Academy for Advanced Technology and Innovation speaks at the event (Photo: Xuan Quynh)

To achieve the target, Vietnam needs breakthroughs in institutions, improved access to venture capital and a transparent environment enabling investment funds and angel investors to support startups, he said.

Vietnam is also developing innovative infrastructure, fintech hubs and sandbox models to promote core technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology, financial technology, green technology and the digital economy.

At the same time, the country is focusing on developing human resources, startup university models and open policies to attract international experts and investors while strengthening links with global innovation networks.

According to Ho Quang Buu, Vice chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee, the city’s innovative startup ecosystem has made positive progress and is gradually affirming its position on the global startup map.

The city is not only seeking to improve rankings but is also focusing on building technology enterprises and startups capable of international competition and generating real economic value.

The Da Nang Innovation and Startup Support Center signs memoranda of cooperation on innovation with domestic and international partners. (Photo: Xuan Quynh)

Da Nang is prioritizing development in areas such as artificial intelligence, financial technology, blockchain, semiconductor microchips, digital data and the digital economy, while also promoting the development of an international financial center, digital infrastructure, high-quality technology human resources and flexible regulatory sandbox mechanisms.

Chairman Guley Sergey Nikolaevich of the Russian Innovation and Social Development Foundation (Zdravnitsa Foundation) said DAVAS 2026 created opportunities for Da Nang and Vietnam to become a new hub connecting innovation capital and international finance flows in the Asia-Pacific region.

Amid the growing importance of emerging economies, Vietnam is emerging as a strategic regional connectivity hub thanks to its stable environment and young workforce, he said.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan