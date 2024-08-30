Cay Kho Bridge inaugurated, connecting Nha Be and Binh Chanh districts

Cay Kho Bridge has been built with a total investment of VND500 billion, shortening the travel distance between Nha Be District and Binh Chanh District.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, along with representatives from various departments, participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the bridge.

On the morning of August 30, Nha Be District held a ceremony to inaugurate Cay Kho Bridge, marking its official opening. The bridge significantly reduces the travel distance between Nha Be District and Binh Chanh District. Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, attended the event, along with representatives from various departments and numerous local residents.

City leaders and a large number of local residents attend the bridge inauguration ceremony.

Mr. Trieu Do Hong Phuoc, Chairman of the Nha Be District People's Committee, noted that with the support of the city's leadership, the district has undertaken several key transportation projects. Among these is the construction of Cay Kho Bridge, which spans Cay Kho Canal, connecting the East and West banks of Phuoc Loc Commune.

Managed by Nha Be District Construction Investment Project Management Board, the project has a total investment of VND500 billion. The bridge is 485 meters long, with approach roads on both ends totaling 292 meters in length and 12.5 meters in width. Additionally, there are two side roads for local residents, each 540 meters long and 15 meters wide.

This bridge is the longest in the district, connecting Nguyen Binh Street in Nha Be with Pham Hung Street in Binh Chanh District. It reduces the previous detour of over 10 kilometers to just 500 meters. Notably, residents no longer need to rely on ferry services to cross the river as they did before.

Residents no longer need to rely on ferry services to cross the river as they did before.

According to Phuoc, the opening of Cay Kho Bridge significantly improves traffic connectivity between Binh Chanh and Nha Be districts, making travel between Districts 5, 6, and 8 and Nam Saigon urban area more convenient. Additionally, the bridge helps alleviate traffic congestion on Nguyen Huu Tho Street, facilitating travel between Nguyen Van Linh Street, Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park, and Hiep Phuoc Port.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan