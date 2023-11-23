CAV asks carriers to resume flights to Thanh Hoa

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAV) has asked carriers to resume routes and extend operating hours at Tho Xuan Airport in Thanh Hoa Province.

According to the CAV, the People’s Committee of Thanh Hoa Province suggested the authority direct airlines to reopen flights connecting Thanh Hoa and provinces, cities in the country that have been temporarily suspended.

The provincial authorities have also proposed the CAV direct carriers add more night flights to respond to the spike in travel demand during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday season.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the airlines operated nine domestic routes linking Thanh Hoa with Da Nang, Binh Dinh, Nha Trang, Buon Me Thuot, HCMC, Da Lat, Can Tho, Phu Quoc, and Con Dao, the CAV said.

At present however, only carriers including Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air have operated Thanh Hoa-HCMC routes with eight to ten flights per day while Pacific Airlines only offered flights during the 2023 Tet holiday.

Bamboo Airways temporarily halted flights at the end of October and just reopened the Thanh Hoa-HCMC route in the middle of November with three flights per week.