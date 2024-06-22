National

Cat Tien National Park recognized in IUCN Green List

SGGP

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) on June 21 officially recognized Cat Tien National Park as the 72nd protected and conserved area in the world to achieve the title of the IUCN Green List.

Cat Tien National Park is located in three provinces of Lam Dong, Dong Nai and Binh Phuoc.

This is the first national park in Vietnam to achieve the prestigious recognition after a comprehensive evaluation process with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the USAID Biodiversity Conservation Activity in Vietnam (VFBC project) which marks a milestone for nature conservation and biodiversity in Vietnam.

vuon.jipg.jpg
Wildlife in Cat Tien National Park (Photo: IUCN Vietnam)

The International Union for Conservation of Nature Green List is a set of global standards for successful nature conservation, providing a verification process and certification for the sites that are measured using 17 criteria with 50 indicators, divided into four components of good governance, sound design and planning, effective management and successful conservation outcomes.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong

