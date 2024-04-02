Cat Ba tourism season 2024 kicks off

The People's Committee of Catt Hai district, the northern city of Hai Phong held the "Cat Ba Xanh 2024" event on March 31.

Cat Ba aims to attract more domestic and international tourists in 2024. (Photo: thanhphohaiphong.gov.vn)

The People's Committee of Cat Hai district, the northern city of Hai Phong held the "Cat Ba Xanh 2024" event on March 31 to celebrate the 65th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's visit to Cat Hai and to kick off the Cat Ba tourism season 2024.

Bui Tuan Manh, Chairman of the People's Committee of Cat Hai district, said at the event that the Cat Ba archipelago has received many titles, such as being recognised by UNESCO as a world biosphere reserve in 2004 and the Prime Minister recognised it as a special National Monument of scenic beauty in 2013.

On September 16, 2023, Cat Ba archipelago along with Ha Long Bay in neighbouring Quang Ninh province were recognized by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage Site. This is also the first inter-province World Natural Heritage Site in Vietnam.

Manh affirmed that in recent years, Cat Ba has unique, high-quality tourism products that attract tourists, and is on the path to renew its tourism image.

The opening of the Cat Ba tourism season 2024 is a particularly important event, a message and an invitation to domestic and international tourists to come to Cat Ba to explore and enjoy the invaluable gift that nature gives to humans.

Cat Ba, a four-season rendezvous, is ready to open its arms to welcome tourists, he said.

